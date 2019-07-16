Trevor Noah Compares Trump to Hitler After Racist Tweets Against Congresswomen

Trevor Noah returned to The Daily Show on Monday after a two-week break and jumped directly into the only political news story right now: President Donald Trump’s racist tweets suggesting four congresswomen of color should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“I don’t know what’s worse,” Noah told viewers, “the fact that the president thought it’s acceptable to say ‘go back’ to where you came from or the fact that he said it to people who are already where they came from.”

“You know, it’s almost like in Trump’s head, you can’t be a person of color and an American,” the host continued, before pivoting to a joke. “Which is strange, because he of all people should know that you can be two things at the same time. I mean, he’s bald and has a full head of hair. It doesn’t make sense, but we accept it.”

Noah went to say he was not surprised that “Mr. ‘Mexicans Are Rapists’” is standing by his comments. When Fox News reporter John Roberts asked Trump if it concerned him that “many people saw that tweet as racist and that white nationalist groups are finding common cause with you on that point,” the president replied, “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me.”

As his audience booed, Noah said, “I don’t know where to begin. First of all, just because many people agree with you doesn’t mean you aren’t being racist.”

Then came the analogy to Nazi Germany: “Imagine if Hitler was like, ‘I know everybody says I’m bad, but have you seen how many people are waving at me in the streets? If I was racist, they would say something, yeah?’”