‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Kaepernick Haters for ‘Burning Their Own’ Nikes

Boycotts are everywhere this week, Trevor Noah explained on Tuesday night’s Daily Show, from conservatives outraged over the upcoming film First Man to liberals who don’t want Steve Bannon at The New Yorker Festival.

But the “biggest boycott news of all,” Noah said, came after Nike revealed its new ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick:

“Believe in something,” the poster reads. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The host joked that the slogan “seems really uplifting” when placed over Kaepernick’s photo, “but it’s also the motto of many gambling addicts.”

“Millions of people loved this ad,” Noah continued. “But then, the other shoe dropped.”

As exemplified by Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, conservatives have been up in arms over the decision by Nike, going so far as to burn their sneakers in protest.

“Wow, people are so angry they’re burning their own shoes,” Noah said. “You realize Nike already has your money, right?”

The host admitted that as much as he personally “loves” the campaign, he also “feels bad” for everyone who’s mad about it. “Because you realize we live in a world now where brands are taking stands on political issues,” Noah said. “But they don’t give anyone a warning first, they just spring it on you.”

He imagined some alt-right dude walking around in his Nikes today and having someone yell at him, “Yeah, resist!” And all he wanted was “arch-support.”