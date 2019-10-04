Trevor Noah Exposes Mike Pence’s Absurd Ukraine Excuses

After examining how poorly President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been handling the impeachment inquiry so far over the past few days, Trevor Noah turned his attention Thursday night to Vice President Mike Pence.

“Mike Pence likely knew about the phone call, had access to the transcript and personally told [Ukrainian President] Zelensky that he wasn’t getting his military aid,” The Daily Show host said, summing up the vice president’s alleged role in the scandal that is threatening to bring down the Trump administration. “Pence was so deep in this thing, I bet Mother considers it cheating,” he joked.

Noah explained that he’s not “shocked” Pence is so involved in the scandal because “he does whatever Trump tells him” to do, characterizing him as the Ned Flanders to the president’s Homer Simpson.

“But what’s interesting is that Mike Pence doesn’t deny that he got tough with Ukraine,” he continued. “What he claims is that it was all totally innocent.” Noah called it a “weird excuse” for Pence to claim that he didn’t know what he was pressuring Ukraine to do.

“Mike Pence’s excuse seems to be that he was blissfully unaware of what Trump was really up to,” Noah said, but as he showed through a series of news clips, Pence has repeatedly claimed to be “unaware” of almost every negative action Trump’s White House has taken over the past two and a half years.

“Yeah, apparently whenever there’s a Trump scandal, Mike Pence never seems to know what’s going on,” Noah said. “He just has no clue. He’s like every mom watching a movie: ‘Is that the bad guy?’”