On Monday night, in addition to addressing Parasite’s history-making win at the Oscars, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah tackled the recent sniping between centrist Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, with Biden taking out TV ads mocking Buttigieg’s so-called accomplishments as mayor of South Bend whilst saying he’s “no Barack Obama,” and Buttigieg responding by saying, “Neither is he.”

Truly riveting stuff.

“[Buttigieg] hasn’t released any ads attacking the VP—and maybe that’s because he doesn’t need to, because Biden keeps attacking himself,” offered Noah.

Yes, at a recent campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire, a female attendee asked Biden about his poor performance in Iowa, where he lost by a substantial margin to Buttigieg, and why voters should feel confident that he can win the general election.

“That’s a good question. Number one, Iowa was a Democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus? No, you haven’t. You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier,” barked Biden.

Noah was aghast. “Yeah. Biden didn’t like that woman’s answer—and he didn’t just call her a liar, he called her a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier.’ Those are strong words that…I don’t really understand at all,” joked Noah. “Like, is it a pony who’s a soldier with a dog’s face? Is that what that is? Or is it a soldier with a dog’s face on a pony?”

The Biden campaign dubiously claimed that the phrase was a quote from an old John Wayne movie, but nobody has managed to find it in any John Wayne movie.

“But look, wherever the line came from, it’s not a great look for Biden, because it’s another example of him beefing with a civilian on the campaign trail; in fact, it’s becoming his trademark,” Noah explained.

The comedian then aired a fake Biden campaign ad featuring real footage of Biden going after a number of his civilian critics on the campaign trail, accompanied by the slogan: “BIDEN: F*ck off, Jack.”