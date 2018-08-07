‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Hails Melania for Siding With LeBron Over Trump

“This is the president’s summer vacation, which means he had a lot of time on his thumbs,” Trevor Noah said Monday night. In this case, he was talking about Donald Trump’s recent Twitter outburst against NBA star LeBron James.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted over the weekend. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

“Really?” The Daily Show host asked. “You know, Trump calling someone the ‘dumbest man on television’ is like R. Kelly singing about you locking girls up.” After playing the CNN clip in which James criticized the president for using sports to “divide” America, Noah added, “Wow, that is so powerful. Imagine going through your whole life and never realizing that there were other people out there who were so easy to dunk on.”

“So once again, President Trump is feuding with a famous black person who dared to criticize him,” Noah continued. That made him wonder, “What do I have to do?! Why do you ignore me, Donald?” Getting in a plug for his new book about the president’s tweets, he added, “We even wrote a book!”

But it “wasn’t that surprising” that Trump went after LeBron James, the host said. “What was surprising was who came to LeBron’s defense.” In a statement, First Lady Melania Trump contradicted her husband, saying, “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.”

“Guys, I’m starting to think that maybe Melania’s not happy in her marriage,” Noah said, noting that this is the fourth time the first lady has publicly opposed the president. “English may not be her first language, but she clearly is fluent in throwing shade.”