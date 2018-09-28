Trevor Noah spent a whopping 12 minutes on Thursday night breaking down “the only story anyone was talking about today.” The Daily Show host described the testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh as a kind of “sad Super Bowl” that everyone in America had to watch even if they didn’t particularly want to.

After praising Dr. Ford’s “good and warm attitude” throughout the hearing, Noah used the second half of his segment to go after Judge Kavanaugh for seeming generally unhinged as he tried to defend himself against sexual-assault allegations.

“I don’t know if he’s got something going on in his life, but he seemed really angry,” Noah said, playing a greatest hits montage of Kavanaugh’s most outraged moments. “I’m not going to lie, the contrast was striking,” he said. “Because where Dr. Ford was more open to being questioned about her experience, this dude was behaving like the whole thing was just wasting his time.”

“Good lord, this guy was such an asshole it looked like he was auditioning for a Snickers commercial,” Noah added. “Just like, ‘How dare you accuse me of sexual assault! Mmm, I did it, yeah.’”

The host went on to say that he feels like “we all hoped, maybe naively, that today’s hearing would get us a step closer to learning the truth about whether Brett Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court.” But instead it only “made both sides feel better about how they were already going to vote anyway.”

Noah ended the segment by turning his focus to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who used his five minutes with Kavanaugh to accuse Democrats of perpetrating “the most unethical sham” of his political career.

“The ‘most unethical sham’ that you’ve seen in politics?” Noah asked. “Uh, phone call coming in. Merrick Garland says hi.”