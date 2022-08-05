After sharing the news with viewers that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for “smuggling” a small amount of cannabis oil into the country, Trevor Noah declared, “This is some bullshit!”

“This is bullshit,” the Daily Show host repeated. “We all know Russia doesn’t care what Brittney Griner did. This is the same country that is breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, ‘Oh, that woman has vape cartridge, she’s real criminal!’ Get the fuck outta here, man!”

Noah did point out that the “one piece of good news” about Griner’s sentence is that now the Biden administration can move forward with a reported prisoner swap to bring her home. “It seems like this is just a negotiation tactic,” he said, joking that they should “just do it” because while it might seem like a win for Russia, “don’t forget, that person now has to live in Russia.”

The host quickly moved on to another, far less important sports-related scandal, but not before making one more crucial point.

“Now, if we had more time, we could talk about how this whole thing could have been avoided if the WNBA paid their stars enough so that they didn’t have to go and play in Russia in the off-season to make money. But unfortunately, we don’t have enough time to talk about that.”

