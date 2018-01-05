‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah: Michael Wolff Book ‘Exonerates’ Trump on Russia

President Donald Trump apparently took every legal measure he could to try to stop the publication of Michael Wolff’s explosive new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Instead, he has only driven more attention to the book’s release, which was moved up by four days due to “unprecedented demand.”

But as The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah explained Thursday night, that might not be such a bad thing for the president.

The “most tragic” story in the book, Noah told viewers, is the description of the Trump family on Election Night 2016. According to Wolff, who quotes Donald Trump Jr., Trump himself never thought he would actually win and “looked as if he had seen a ghost” when he did. Melania Trump was reportedly “in tears—and not of joy.”

“Wow, it’s so crazy to think that both campaigns were in tears on Election Night,” Noah joked as a photo of Hillary Clinton appeared next to the first lady on screen.

“Trump not actually wanting to win the election would explain so much about the kind of president that he is,” the host continued. “And I will say this, if you believe that he didn’t want to win, then it’s hard to believe that he colluded with the Russians.”

“If anything, instead of trying to shut this book down, Trump should be sending a copy to Robert Mueller,” Noah added, “to be like, ‘See? It exonerates me!’” So far, it seems Trump has yet to come to that conclusion, tweeting tonight that the book is “full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.”

“As entertaining as it is, I don’t know how much of this book is accurate or how much is exaggerated,” Noah admitted. “But in a way, that’s what makes it a perfect scandal for this White House. Bizarre, unverified, fraudulent claims. This is the world that Donald Trump promotes.” He cited Trump’s false assertions of “millions of illegal votes” and his racist birther crusade against Barack Obama as prime examples.

“Someone who tweeted ‘check out sex tape’ can’t complain about tabloid gossip,” he said. “The truth is, Mr. President, you made your bed. Now eat your cheeseburger in it.”