Trevor Noah Mocks ‘Idiot’ Trump for Releasing ‘Damning’ Ukraine Transcript

Trevor Noah cannot believe Donald Trump actually released the (partial) transcript of the phone call he had with the president of Ukraine on Wednesday as he faces the greatest impeachment threat of his presidency to date. “I’m starting to wonder if Trump even read it,” The Daily Show host said as he let news anchors lay out the damning details.

“Yes, the transcript of the call is out,” Noah said. “And not only did Trump definitely ask the president of Ukraine to work with his personal lawyer-slash-vampire henchman to investigate Joe Biden, he also tried to rope in the United States’ attorney general.”

“And you might be wondering,” he added, “if this phone call is so damning, why did Trump even release the transcript? Only an idiot would do that! Exactly.”

But Noah said we shouldn’t be surprised because Trump “does this all the time.” He said Trump “is the only person who will do something so bad right out in the open that it makes you question whether it’s actually bad.” Noah compared it to Kanye West “walking around basically in rags, but because he does it so confidently, we’re like, ‘I guess that’s a style now?’”

Later, the host went off on Fox News commentators and Republican lawmakers alike for blindly defending Trump’s actions. “If you’re on Team Trump, this transcript wasn’t a disaster, it was a total win.” After playing clips of Fox’s Stuart Varney, Lindsey Graham and others insisting there’s “no explicit quid pro quo,” Noah said, “let’s be honest, you don’t need to be explicit to set up a shady deal.”