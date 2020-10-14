‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Nails Eric Trump’s COVID Vaccine Idiocy

Donald Trump may be feuding with Dr. Anthony Fauci. But at least, as Trevor Noah put it Tuesday night, the president did get “a very real endorsement from another top scientist” this week.

The Daily Show host was referring to Eric Trump, who appeared on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday and boasted about the “vaccine” that supposedly saved his father’s life.

“It goes to speak how good some of these vaccines that are being created are and what my father’s done on the vaccine front no one could have done,” the president’s deeply confused son told host Jonathan Karl. “My father literally started day one creating this vaccine, he worked to push this vaccine and now my father just took it and you see how well he got over it.”

“Eric Trump talks about his dad the way little children talk about their dads,” Noah said, imitated him by saying, “My dad invented the corona vaccine. And then he took the corona vaccine. And now he’s the strongest-est person in the world.”

But more than that, the host said that “clearly Eric doesn’t understand how vaccines even work,” explaining that “they are the prevention, not the treatment.”

“You know, it’s like how a condom is the prevention for having a kid like Eric,” Noah continued. “And then leaving him at the mall as a child hoping he wouldn’t find his way home is the treatment.” He imagined the president watching Eric’s interview at home, thinking, “Wow, that stranger is so nice.”

“But yes, according to business casual Napoleon Dynamite, not only did Donald Trump invent the vaccine, but it’s already here!” Noah said. So, he advised viewers to ignore the news that vaccine trials are being paused and accept the president’s reality that the coronavirus “has been handled.”

Because “if the president of the United States with his team of 60 doctors and a hospital in his house and access to unreleased drugs can beat this virus, then clearly anyone can do it.”

