‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah ‘Personally Offended’ by Trump’s ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment

“I don’t know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist,” Trevor Noah said on Thursday night’s Daily Show.

He was of course talking about just the latest example from President Trump, who referred to Haiti, El Salvador and other countries as “shithole countries” earlier in the day, compared to his more preferable (whiter?) locations like “Norway.”

“Personally, as someone from South Shithole, I’m offended, Mr. President,” the South African comedian said. “OK? I’m offended. Because, not only does he think brown countries are ‘shitholes,’ he doesn’t think we’re going to know what he said?” It might “take a few weeks,” but Noah said, “as soon as the news donkey reaches our village, we’re going to be so mad!”

The part of Trump’s comments, made in a closed meeting with members of Congress, that Noah really felt was “over the line” was the inclusion of Norway. “When he said where he wanted immigrants to come from, he didn’t just name a white country,” he said. “He named the whitest country.”

“Those people are super white,” he said of the Norwegians. “So white they wear moon-screen! That’s how white they are!”