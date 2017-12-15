‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Rails Against Omarosa: ‘She Was Not Fighting for Black People’

On Thursday, Omarosa Manigault, a former reality show villain on The Apprentice turned White House “aide” whose job nobody could really explain, sat down for an exclusive interview with Good Morning America.

You see, according to numerous reports, Omarosa, long branded the “most despised” person in the Trump White House, was fired this week—and not only that, was said to be dragged kicking and screaming from the White House grounds. As The Daily Beast reported, one White House official said she had even tried to “storm the residence” after learning of her ouster.

Omarosa, however, told GMA that she “resigned,” adding, “When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, quite a story to tell. As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”

Cue The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah: “Oh. When she says ‘her people,’ does she mean reality show stars? Because she was not fighting for black people in the White House. My people. Slow down, Omarosa Parks. Slow down. You can’t roll with President Trump for a year and then come back to the neighborhood like, ‘Hey, that was really weird, right? Anyone else notice that?!’”

“Oh, and if you’re wondering whether black people were buying it, just ask Robin Roberts,” Noah added.

The late-night host then threw to a clip of GMA’s Roberts, who remarked of Omarosa’s one-year White House tenure: “She said she has a story to tell, and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Yeah, she will,” before adding, “Bye, Felicia.” (An oft-quoted insult from Ice Cube’s 1995 cult comedy Friday.)

“Oh! Black women do not mess with Omarosa,” said Noah. “And also, what a great moment to use ‘bye, Felicia.’”