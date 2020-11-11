Trevor Noah Reveals Why GOP’s Backing Trump’s ‘Made-Up Shit’

Trevor Noah said Tuesday night that as “terrifying” as certain Fox News hosts’ refusal to accept the results of the presidential election may be, it’s not “surprising.”

“It’s not surprising that people like Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs are Trump ride-or-die,” The Daily Show host told viewers. “What’s a bigger deal is that Republicans with actual power are also throwing their weight behind Trump’s election challenges.”

After playing clips of Attorney General Bill Barr and—most chillingly—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo all echoing the president’s outlandish claims about supposed “voter fraud,” Noah noted that Senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are “also partnering with Trump to undermine the election, which is a terrible idea.”

“Now look, I don’t know if Donald Trump genuinely believes that he’s the real winner of this election,” the host continued. “I mean, keep in mind he’s also the person who actually thinks he looks good. Like, he does his hair in the morning and walks away from the mirror thinking, yeah, I nailed it.”

But unlike Trump, Noah said he was pretty sure those Republican senators “know Joe Biden is going to be the next president.” The only reason they’re going along with Trump, he added, is “not because they’re worried about the vote that just happened, but because of the one that’s around the corner.”

“Trump is screaming made-up shit that’s weakening trust in American democracy!” Noah said. “But Republicans are going along with it so they can squeeze out a few more seats in the Senate. It’s like burning down your house just to make s’mores. Or dating Kevin Federline just so you can maybe meet Britney Spears. Is it worth it?!”