This past weekend, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller made a lot of outrageous arguments about border security and a possible government shutdown on Face the Nation. But all anyone seemed to want to talk about was whatever was happening on top of his head.

“Did you guys catch that?” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah asked his audience Monday night. “Not the stuff about the southern border, I’m talking about the new border, up here. What’s going on over there? A bit of a migration happening…”

“All weekend, people were wondering what the hell happened with Stephen Miller’s hair,” Noah continued, putting up side-by-side photos that demonstrated how his hairline had evolved. “And I get why. It’s like someone said, ‘Who here hates immigrants?’ and his hair was like, ‘This guy!’”

Laughing, Noah said that instead of going after Miller, we really “should be going after his barber, Sherwin-Williams.”

The apparent spray-on hair did become something of an online obsession over the last 36 hours or so, with Vox providing an explainer, Esquire interviewing an expert and The New York Times’ Katie Rogers helpfully informing Twitter that Miller “came to work with regular hair today. ”

“Like, seriously, it barely even looks like hair,” Noah added. “Who let him leave the house like that? It looks like he got head-butted by Steven Seagal and it stuck.”

Then, Noah tried to explain why Miller’s hair faux-pas is more substantive story than it initially seemed.

“You know what’s crazy about this whole situation is that Trump hates it when his people look bad on TV,” he said. “He hates it when people look weird, when they look stupid, when they get mocked, which means this might be only thing that could get Patch Adams over here fired.”