‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Tears Apart ‘Clueless’ GOP Candidate Stacey Dash

Trevor Noah spent the first segment of Tuesday night’s Daily Show taking a closer look at a few of the candidates running for Congress in 2018. He reviewed the candidacies of “old new people” like Mitt Romney, who’s running for Senate in Utah, and “new old people” like Bernie Sanders’ son Levi, who’s vying for a House seat in New Hampshire.

And then there’s Stacey Dash.

“As with any election, there's always going to be someone who’s doing it just for the fame,” Noah said of the Clueless star-turned-Fox News commentator, who wants to represent California’s Watts and Compton, “two neighborhoods so black they make Wakanda look like a Panera.”

Noah proceeded to play a quick reel of Dash’s greatest hits on Fox News, including the time she said the solution to #OscarsSoWhite was getting rid of BET and Black History Month.

“Good lord, forget Congress, Stacey Dash should run as president for the Sunken Place,” the host joked. He said he doesn’t believe Dash is running because she “expects to win,” but rather as “a publicity stunt to raise her profile for her next job, which I’m guessing is either going to be Big Brother or the star of a movie that only gets released in Bulgaria.”

“And look, I don’t even blame her,” he continued. “Because running just to become more famous actually works. The only time it didn’t work is when Donald Trump did it but then he won by accident. He’s that bad or that good, I can’t tell which one. The point is, we’d better pray Vladimir Putin isn’t a big fan of Clueless.”