Trevor Noah to Democrats: ‘Slow Down’ on Impeachment

Robert Mueller’s press conference this week lit a fire under the 2020 Democratic candidates, who have been competing to see who can make a louder call for the beginning of impeachment proceedings for President Trump. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah thinks they might want to slow their roll.

Noah said he couldn’t believe how much Mueller’s concise message has “emboldened” the Democratic field. “You realize like a week ago, they were considering impeachment, and now they’re fully in,” he said. “It’s like if your granny said she was finally ready to consider getting an email address and then a week later she’s indicted for hacking into the Pentagon.”

At the same time, Noah mocked Trump for thinking you need to be guilty of both high crimes and misdemeanors to be impeached and briefly admitting—and then denying—that Russia helped him win the 2016 election. “You know who got me elected?” Trump asked reporters. “I got me elected.”

“I was expecting him to say, ‘You know who got me elected? The American people got me elected!’” Noah said in response. “I feel like that’s the difference between Trump and Pelosi. You don’t have to manipulate Trump’s footage to make him look drunk.”

Speaking of the House Speaker, Noah noted that unlike nearly every Democrat running for president, Pelosi has been very hesitant to move towards impeaching Trump.

“Nancy is really in a tough spot here, but she’s holding firm,” the host said. “Because you see she’s saying, if the Democrats try to impeach Trump, they best not miss.” Noah said he understands both sides of the argument, but ultimately came down on the side of Pelosi.

“You want people thinking about things other than impeachment,” he said of the 2020 race. “Women’s rights, free college, universal healthcare, a Hemsworth in every house, all the major promises.”

“And if the Democrats can keep everyone focused on the issues, then they have a better chance of beating Trump,” Noah continued. “So look, I’m not saying the Democrats shouldn’t impeach Trump, I’m just saying that if they rush in, they just might make a mistake.”

In conclusion, Noah said the Democrats should “take a page” from those fake videos of Pelosi and “just slow down.”

For more, listen to this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast with former Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper: