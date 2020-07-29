Trevor Noah Unloads on Trump for Trusting ‘Dr. Demon Sperm’

“Obviously ordinary Americans should be taking this pandemic more seriously,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday night’s Daily Show. “But in their defense, it’s hard to do that when this is the guy who’s setting the tone from the top.”

With that, Noah became the first late-night host to delve into the insanity that is President Donald Trump’s disturbing embrace of a conspiracy-spreading doctor who, besides pushing hydroxychloroquine as a magic COVID cure, also believes certain afflictions are caused by demon sperm, as first reported by The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer.

After playing a handful of Dr. Stella Immanuel ’s greatest hits, a stunned Noah said, “Yes, despite having the world’s top doctors at his disposal, Trump has decided instead to trust a doctor who believes that people get sick because they masturbate and that vaccines are made from alien DNA.”

“And by the way, whatever you do, please don’t start running around saying that African doctors are crazy,” the host added of Immanuel, who was born in Cameroon and received her medical degree in Nigeria. “This doctor, who’s from Africa, happens to be crazy. You can’t use her to judge all African doctors, the same way you wouldn’t want the world to judge America’s presidents based on one guy, would you?”

Noah ended his segment by explaining that America “has two choices right now.” We can “limit the spread of corona by following the science” or “listen to the advice of internet randos like Dr. Demon Sperm.”

The president has clearly already made his decision.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.