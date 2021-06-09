Teen Stabbed to Death by Drifter as She Skated to Mom’s House: Cops

A 14-year-old girl who was stabbed 25 times in a random attack while skateboarding to her mother’s house in Fargo, North Dakota, has died from her injuries, her family said.

“We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do,” Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen’s father, Robert, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up in the aftermath of the brutal attack to help with medical bills. “Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes… This is a very dark moment in our lives. Thank you all for the prayers, shares, and donations.”

Arthur Prince Collie, a 22-year-old drifter with no fixed address, was arrested Friday on aggravated assault, robbery, and attempted murder charges. He will now face a murder charge in light of Jupiter’s death, according to Cass County prosecutors. Collie’s attorney, Mark Anthony Beauchene did not respond to a request for comment.

The random attack occurred the morning of June 4 in the parking lot of a strip mall in the West Acres section of Fargo, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast.

A city sanitation worker was driving by when he saw a man in black pants and a white shirt, later identified as Kollie, “leaning or standing over” Paulsen, the report states. “The offender had one hand on the victim’s nose and the other hand on her throat,” it says, adding that Kollie ran away once the city employee rolled up.

Emergency crews rushed Paulsen, who had been stabbed 25 times, to the hospital, where doctors intubated her. Security video from a business in the area showed Kollie attacking Paulsen over the course of roughly 25 minutes, according to the report.

Police canvassed the area, and learned that a shirtless man in black pants had been spotted at a Walmart about a half-mile from the crime scene.

“Surveillance video from Walmart showed the male take some clothing and enter a room,” the police report says. “The male exited the room wearing new clothing. Officers responded to the Walmart and found discarded black pants with red staining appearing to [be] blood in the room the male went into. Officers also located discarded shoes with what appeared to be blood in the same room.”

Cops broadcast photos of the suspect, who was later found in downtown Fargo and identified as Kollie. He told investigators that he “suffers from anxiety, depression, and multiple personality disorder,” and lived at an area shelter.

“Kollie stated he used methamphetamine during the afternoon of June 3rd and [had] not slept since using,” according to the report. “Kollie stated he was walking in the area of the assault at the time, but repeatedly stated he did ‘not recall’ when asked about the assault.”

Kollie, who had “fresh cuts on his right hand,” denied any involvement in the crime and requested an attorney. When cops told him he was under arrest for robbery and attempted murder, he replied, “Attempted murder, as is [sic] she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?”

Robert Paulsen was unable to be reached on Wednesday.

“She was always so kind and loving and caring,” he told local outlet KVLY, noting that Jupiter had just started a summer job at Arby’s. “Always helpful, especially with her youngest brother who is just two years old, she always wanted to be around him. Always wanted to be around her sisters and her other brother and it’s a hard time at the moment.”

His daughter’s organs will be harvested for donation, said Paulsen. The family is reportedly planning two memorial services for Jupiter: one for family and friends, and one for the community. Her remains will be cremated.

At the time of the attack, Kollie was on probation for assaulting a police officer in 2017. He is being held on $1 million cash bail.