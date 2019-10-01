Dallas Jury Stands Its Ground, and Convicts Officer Amber Guyger for Murdering Botham Jean

I thought she was going to get away with it.

Quite honestly, as news of another deadly police-involved shooting began circulating on social media last September, I wondered if there would be any accounting in the justice system for the fatal shooting of Botham Jean. The 26-year-old accountant was unarmed, sitting in his living room watching television with a bowl of vanilla ice cream, when Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, 31, burst in and began firing.

Surely, I believed, Dallas police and county prosecutors would find a way to explain it all away. I expected a press conference, during which they would attempt to defend each and every one of Guyger’s actions. They would call Jean’s death an unfortunate tragedy and commit themselves to increased officer training. They would, I reasoned, find a way to somehow place the blame on an unarmed black man. If history is any guide, the off-duty officer was more likely to be placed on paid administrative leave and returned to the department after a cursory investigation than she was to face a jury of her peers.