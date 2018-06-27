Dan Donovan Wins Primary Over Michael Grimm, Helping Republicans Dodge a Bullet

STATEN ISLAND, New York—Incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY) eked out a victory in the Republican primary on Tuesday, defeating former Rep. Michael Grimm and in turn assuaging some party officials who viewed Grimm as politically toxic in a general election matchup.

It was not easy, though.

Grimm, who managed to win reelection in 2014 despite facing a 20-count indictment for everything from wire fraud to perjury, proved a tough competitor despite having to resign his seat and face backlash from a viral moment from years past in which he threatened to throw a reporter off a “fucking balcony.”

Fearing the possibility that Grimm could win, seemingly the entire Republican Party apparatus mobilized to assist Donovan. President Trump tweeted on his behalf, warning that a Grimm win could lead to a Democrat taking over the seat in November. His son Donald Trump Jr. recorded a robocall on Donovan’s behalf. And Trump’s lawyer and sometime political adviser Rudy Giuliani campaigned for Donovan.

These collective efforts, plus a boost in spending from the Chamber of Commerce and other outside groups, were enough to pull Donovan over the line.

Throughout the nasty primary, Grimm sought to portray Donovan as insufficiently in line with the president, citing his previous votes on Obamacare repeal, tax reform, and sanctuary cities. Donovan explained his reasoning for each decision—primarily the way in which the bills would negatively affect New York City—and at turns, focused on Grimm’s troubled legaled history.

“Do they want the lawmaker or the lawbreaker?” Donovan recently posed as a question to voters in New York’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Staten Island and parts of south Brooklyn.

While Grimm portrayed his charges as stemming from a political witch hunt, akin to the framing that Trump has taken with his own investigation, there may have been enough inkling of doubt for some voters to shy away from Grimm.

Donovan will now have to face Max Rose, the Democratic nominee and a combat veteran who has at least matched Donovan in fundraising and has more cash on hand, according to recent filings.