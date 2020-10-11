Daniel Sickles, the Congressman Who Murdered His Wife’s Secret Lover

Imagine Teresa Sickles, the wife of U.S. congressman Daniel Sickles, gazing out her window overlooking Lafayette Square in D.C. day after day for a year, anxiously awaiting the shake of a handkerchief that would signal another meeting with her lover.

At a young age, Teresa had been saddled with a much older husband who was not only a philanderer but someone who used his high-profile position to mask his degenerate behavior.

When Philip Barton Key, the well-regarded district attorney, widower father, and son of the author of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” began showing a romantic interest, it must have been a sweet relief from her life as Mrs. Daniel Sickles.