Miami Dade Mayor: 159 People Missing, Four Dead, After Condo Collapse Disaster

At least 159 people remain missing a day after an entire side of a condo block collapsed on the southeast Florida coastline, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Speaking on Friday morning, the mayor announced that the confirmed death toll from the horrifying disaster now stands at four—but she made it clear that the number is certain to rise over the coming days. The collapse in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, saw over 50 apartment units in the high-rise block come crashing down to the ground.

"Unfortunately, this has been a tragic night,” she said. “We have 120 people now accounted for, which is very, very good news. But our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159. In addition, we can tragically report the death count is now four... I want to be very clear about the numbers. They are very fluid. We'll continue to update you as we have them.”

Authorities said that their search has now shifted entirely to the massive pile of rubble left from the collapse after the building was cleared. Chief Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that, during their continued rescue operation overnight, crews heard noises under the pile.

“We have hope, and every time that we hear a sound, we concentrate on that area... as we continue to hear those sounds, we concentrate on those areas,” said Jadallah. “The entire building—the portion that’s still standing—was cleared by rescue crews. So at this point, all resources have been shifted to the rubble, including from above and from below.”

Some 130 firefighters are working at the site of the disaster.