Why Did a World-Famous Wrestler Murder His Wife and Child?

Few high-profile industries have been beset by as many stunning tragedies as professional wrestling, and in its first season, VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring explored a collection of squared-circle horror stories that illustrated how a wild environment of substance abuse, rampant egos, incessant travel and outsized personas and lifestyles often led to catastrophe. It was a docuseries of superheroic characters and destructive impulses, and in its second season (debuting March 24), it tackles a new assortment of cases that prove that, though the pain they experience in the ring may not always be real, the suffering wrestlers endure—and, unfortunately, dish out—in real life is anything but phony.

And never was that truer than with regard to the subject of Dark Side of the Ring’s two-hour season premiere: Chris Benoit.

Though its forthcoming run will delve into a range of well-known sagas, including the untimely death of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka’s girlfriend Nancy Argentino (whom he may have killed), the Mafia-related murder of Dino Bravo, and the horrifying 1999 demise of Owen Hart (who fell from the rafters of Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, during a pay-per-view event), the series’ main attraction is Benoit. In 2007, the Canadian-born WCW and WWE star committed a monstrous double murder-suicide, ending the lives of his wife Nancy and young son Daniel before hanging himself in the basement gym at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia. To family, friends, colleagues, and outsiders alike, it was an unthinkable atrocity, particularly because, for the majority of his life, Benoit had been known as a quiet, friendly, ambitious pro who was as dedicated to his clan as he was to his trade. According to those featured, Benoit was “a gentle giant” and “one of the greatest workers in wrestling,” and the homicidal fiend he became was “not the Chris I knew.”