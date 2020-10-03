Darren Star’s ‘Emily in Paris’ Is a Breezy Eurotrip We All Should Take

When asked to describe the fashionable heroine of his sunny Netflix rom-com, Emily in Paris, Darren Star chose his words carefully.

“I wanted to know, to create a character that had a lot of real sort of gung-ho ‘American qualities’—ambitious,” he told me during a recent phone interview. “She’s... she’s not a know it all, but she comes in with a... I think certainly a lot of, um, you know, spunk...”

He seemed to be tip-toeing around the increasingly obvious word: Annoying. Eventually, he landed close: “I wanted all those qualities to be a little bit off-putting to a lot of the French coworkers she encounters,” the producer said.