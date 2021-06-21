Simplify Your Cooking with Dash Kitchen Appliances, Available For Less on Amazon Prime Day

- Dash Kitchen Appliances, 30% off
- Save big on Dash appliances like stand mixers, hand mixers, rice cookers, air fryers, waffle makers, and juice machines.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Especially during the work week, it’s hard to find time to cook — but having appliances in the kitchen that save you time and help you create healthy, delicious meals can be a huge help. For Amazon Prime Day, colorful and stylish Dash Kitchen Appliances are available for 30% off. The selection includes kitchen staples like countertop stand mixers and hand mixers, healthy cooking helpers like air fryers and juicers, and breakfast enhancers like waffle makers and sous-vide egg bite cookers.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.