Make Perfect Eggs Every Time With This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, 33% off

Cook eggs in minutes, with an automatic shut-off that takes out all the guesswork.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

They may seem simple to make, but perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs are definitely not the easiest to prepare. Poached eggs? Even more challenging. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker cooks up to seven eggs at once, and has settings for everything from hard- or soft-boiled to poached to scrambled and omelets. The best part? An automatic shut-off that buzzes when your eggs are ready, so you can keep prepping for your day while your breakfast cooks.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Shop at Amazon $

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.