British Lawmaker Dies After Being ‘Stabbed Multiple Times’ Inside Church

Sir David Amess, a veteran lawmaker in the British parliament, has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with his constituents. One man has been arrested at the scene.

Sky News first reported that the member of parliament was attacked Friday at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town around 40 miles east of London. Police later confirmed that Amess had died at the scene.

Amess was holding a constituency surgery—a regular meeting where residents can lobby their representative—at Belfairs Methodist Church when an unidentified man reportedly walked into the building and stabbed him. An air ambulance was seen arriving at the site.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Essex Police confirmed: “We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today. We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.”

The lawmaker’s parliamentary office has not released any details.

Amess was first elected to parliament in 1983 and he represents Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Five years, ago, the Labour party MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed shortly before she was due to hold a constituency surgery. The charity set up in honor of the assassinated MP wrote: “The Jo Cox Foundation is horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP. We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”