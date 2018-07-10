David Bossie Returns to Fox News After Suspension for Saying Black Guest Was Out of His ‘Cotton-Picking Mind’

David Bossie, the former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump, returned to Fox News on Tuesday after a two-week suspension over his use of a racially charged insult.

Bossie, who is a paid contributor on the network, appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday during an interview with Trump’s son, Eric.

According to a survey of transcripts on the TV monitoring service TVEyes, Tuesday’s interview appeared to be Bossie’s first appearance on the network after being suspended in June for saying Joel Payne a Democratic strategist who is black, was out of his “cotton-picking mind” during an on-air debate on Fox & Friends Weekend .

“You don’t have to be a golden retriever to hear all the dog whistles coming out of the White House these days and from my friend David here,” Payne said.

“You’re out of your cotton-picking mind,” Bossie replied.

“I have some relatives who picked cotton,” Payne said, “and I’m not going to sit back and let you attack me on TV like that.”

Bossie’s return to Fox News came after the cable network made gestures at distancing itself from some recent outrageous statements that have landed its hosts and contributors in hot water.

Fox News host Ed Henry apologized almost immediately, and the network released a statement condemning the occasional Trump adviser’s remarks as “deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate. His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them."

Politico reported earlier this month that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott was seeking to crack down on inflammatory statements. During a meeting with top staff, Scott said producers would be held accountable for inappropriate remarks on their shows.

Sources told The Daily Beast that Fox News also met with Payne following the incident, which Payne confirmed in a text message. He would not say whether the network planned to give him a contributor deal, or would continue to invite him onto shows.

“My representation and I did meet with Fox. I look forward to continued opportunities to appear on their programming,” Payne said.

Fox News did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.