State Dept. Aide Says He Overheard Sondland Tell Trump Ukraine President Would Do ‘Anything’

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was overheard telling President Trump that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was willing to do “anything” Trump asked him to do, including “the investigation,” according to the opening statement of a new witness in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

David Holmes, a State Department aide who worked under U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, testified in a closed-door hearing before Congress on Friday. According to his statement to lawmakers obtained by CNN, Sondland told the president that Zelensky “loves (his) ass” in a phone call at a restaurant in Kyiv.

“I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’ Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will do ‘anything you ask him to,’” Holmes reportedly told lawmakers.

While Sondland did not put the president on speakerphone, Holmes said he heard the conversation transpire because he heard Trump's voice through the phone's earpiece.

“The President’s voice was very loud and recognizable, and Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume,” Holmes reportedly said.

The discussion is said to have taken place just after Sondland met privately with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to the Ukrainian president. Holmes said he was supposed to join the meeting between Yermak and Sondland but had arrived to be told by Yermak's assistant that the two had “insisted that the meeting be one-on-one, with no note-taker.”

While Holmes did not take notes of the overheard phone call, he claimed two others were sitting at the table with him who he believed also knew Sondland was speaking to the president.

Holmes also said he asked Sondland at one point if it was true that Trump didn't “give a s—t about Ukraine,” to which Sondland allegedly replied that the president only cared about the “big stuff.”

Sondland then elaborated, stating that Trump only cared about the "'big stuff' that benefits the President, like the Biden investigation that Mr. Giuliani was pushing."

Holmes' testimony appears to confirm that of Taylor, who testified earlier this week that Trump had been overheard asking Sondland about the investigations.

“President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden,” Sondland said at the time, according to Taylor.