David Lynch Is Trying to Keep You Sane During Quarantine

It’s a gorgeous day in Los Angeles, and David Lynch is trying to get his personal swing-out urinal installed. “I got the tilt just right and it seems to be working good,” he says with quiet pride. “In England, they call it the ‘Ur-I-nal.’”

The construction of this unique contraption is just one of the many delightful things that Lynch—icon of the international arthouse, co-creator of the most innovative film (or was it a television show?) of the last decade, and devoted former Eagle Scout—has shared on his YouTube channel, David Lynch Theater, since its launch this past spring. On May 11, Lynch quietly and without warning released his first new Weather Report in more than 10 years. Since then, the channel has exploded with new content, including a regular diary of Lynch’s day-to-day activities called “What is David Working on Today?”; the online premieres of several rarely-seen short films, such as an ode to his long-time collaborator Alan R. Splet; and the serialized release of his anthropomorphic bunny series, Rabbits.

The centerpiece of David Lynch Theater, however, is the Weather Report, which Lynch records each morning and sends to his long-time producer, Sabrina S. Sutherland, who manages the channel. Viewers around the world (of which he has hundreds of thousands) have now become accustomed to the director, dressed in his signature black button-up with a damn fine cup of coffee on his desk, predicting “Blue skies and golden sunshine!” with palpable joie de vivre.