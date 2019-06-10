Former Red Sox Star David Ortiz Shot in Dominican Republic

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot at a disco in his native Dominican Republic, according to several reports. His condition was unclear.

ABC News’ Boston affiliate, WCVB, said Dominican National Police reported that Ortiz was shot in the back, but a Dominican TV station said he was shot in the leg.

Ortiz’s father told ESPN he had been notified his son was wounded.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz said.

"At the moment, everything is confusing.”

The slugger, who is nicknamed Big Papi, played for 20 seasons and has three World Series championships.