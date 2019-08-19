Why Is CNN Paying a Trump Campaign Adviser?

Trump campaign adviser David Urban attended the president’s event at an ethane cracker plant in Pennsylvania last Tuesday, traveling with the president aboard Air Force One and getting a shoutout from Trump at one point during his speech.

On the surface, this would seem to be standard. Except Urban also happens to be a paid contributor for CNN—a position he continues to hold despite advising Trump’s political campaign.

CNN, however, doesn’t believe this to be a problem, citing the fact that Urban is not pulling a salary from the Trump camp.