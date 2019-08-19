REVOLVING DOOR

Why Is CNN Paying a Trump Campaign Adviser?

It is generally frowned upon for paid contributors to officially assist political campaigns. But in Trump adviser David Urban’s case, CNN appears to be OK with it.

Justin Baragona

Trump campaign adviser David Urban attended the president’s event at an ethane cracker plant in Pennsylvania last Tuesday, traveling with the president aboard Air Force One and getting a shoutout from Trump at one point during his speech.

On the surface, this would seem to be standard. Except Urban also happens to be a paid contributor for CNN—a position he continues to hold despite advising Trump’s political campaign.

CNN, however, doesn’t believe this to be a problem, citing the fact that Urban is not pulling a salary from the Trump camp.

