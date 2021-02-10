I Can’t Stop Spraying Dawn’s Powerwash Dish Spray

They say that getting excited about new cleaning gadgets and products is a sign that you’re a serious adult. Well, I must be a proper adult then, because I am downright giddy about Dawn’s Powerwash Dish Spray. And as someone who usually despises doing the dishes, that’s saying a lot.

Long story short, our beloved dishwasher bit the dust in late 2020, and given the pandemic and some other variables (like the fact that our previous owners literally built the floor around our dishwasher so it cannot be removed), it hasn’t been easy to secure a new one. Because of this, I decided to ease my dishwashing woes by splurging on a few new products. A nice scrubber, a cute little scrubber holder, and most importantly, a few bottles of Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray made the cut.

Dawn Powerwash Starter Kit Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I don’t know how Dawn did it, but the formula is insanely effective. It works on the gunkiest baking dishes, the grimiest frying pans, and everything in between. All you have to do is pull the trigger and a fine mist of bubbly cleaning solution is evenly dispersed. The nozzle also has a continuous spray function that I use to douse all the dishes in the sink in one easy go. Once sprayed, the solution cuts through grease, dried food, wet food, sticky food — you don’t even have to add water! I’ll let it set for about five to 10 seconds, then go in with my handy scrubber and have at it. It doesn’t require much effort to get the dishes clean, and then I just rinse and set aside to dry.

I’m honestly shocked at how amazing the product works, and it has eliminated the bulk of my dishwashing dread. I’ve even had a friend and family member over who’ve used the spray and they quickly picked up a couple bottles of their own because it’s that good!

Bottom line: it works better than any other dishwashing product I’ve tried, it reduces overall water consumption, and it’s refillable so you’re cutting back on plastic waste, too. Plus, it’s starting to make me forget all about not having a dishwasher.

