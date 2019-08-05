Violence Follows Trump’s Talks About ‘Invaders’

Donald Trump’s language as president and before that as presidential hopeful has amplified and normalized the toxic rhetorical environment that’s inspired people like 21-year-old shooting suspect Patrick Crusius to murderously act.

Just hours before the El Paso shooting, Trump had retweeted (again) an infamous U.K. anti-immigrant bigot named Katie Hopkins, who has written that migrants heading to Europe were “cockroaches” and instead of sending rescue boats, “I’d use gunships” to stop them.

As El Paso native and 2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke put it Sunday morning, Trump is a “racist” and a “white nationalist” who created an environment of “open racism” by “calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, warning of an ‘invasion’ at our border” and more.” That environment, O’Rourke said, “encourages the kind of violence we’re seeing, including in my home town of El Paso yesterday.”