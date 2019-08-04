Gunman Kills 9 in Dayton, Ohio, Massacre; 16 Wounded

A rifle-toting gunman opened fire near a bar in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people before police swarmed the scene and killed him. Another 16 people have been hospitalized with injuries, police said.

The bloodshed in Ohio unfolded just hours after 20 people were killed by a gunman who stalked a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, after apparently posting a racist diatribe.

The motive in the Dayton massacre was unknown. Police, who were being assisted by the FBI, said they had not yet identified the assailant.

According to police, it began at 1:22 a.m. in an area known as the Oregon District, a downtown hub filled with bars, clubs, restaurants and galleries. The Dayton Daily News said it occurred near a bar called Ned Peppers.

“We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” Dayton Police Lt. Matt Carper said at an early morning news conference.

“There was a very short timeline of violence,” Carper said. “For that we’re very fortunate.”

It appears the toll could have been even worse. The Daily News reported that a witness named James Williams posted online that the shooter “tried to go into the bar but did not make it through the door.”

“Someone took the gun from him and he got shot and is dead,” the posting said.

“There are at least eight people dead right by the picnic table where I was on the street. A bunch of people taken to the hospital. I don’t know how any... this place is a disaster.”

Those details could not be immediately confirmed, but police said all the casualties were outside on East Fifth Street.

“Downtown Dayton is a very safe area,” Carper said. “This is extremely unusual, obviously, for any community, let alone Dayton... This is unheard of and sad. It’s a very tragic evening.”