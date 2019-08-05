The Mother Who Lost a Daughter to Her Son, the Mass Murderer

“When I text my kiddos they usually respond quickly and, almost always with a smiley face,” Moira Betts wrote. “I, of course, delight in responding back but may go overboard with lots of stars and smileys and other things. This was pointed out to me today....Connor- ‘I regret ever teaching you about emojis.’ 😂😂😂😂😂”

As police were telling it on Sunday, 24-year-old Connor killed his 22-year-old sister, Megan, and injured a male friend before stepping from his car in Dayton and murdering seven other innocents with an assault rifle such as another mass shooter had used to murder 20 in El Paso less than 24 hours before. Conor had a high-capacity drum magazine that could hold more than double the bullets than the one the El Paso shooter had, and he could have killed many more had the police not stopped him.

Connor appears not to have left a manifesto or other online rantings as the accused El Paso shooter did. No hint of his dark side is apparent in the seemingly happy family photos that his mother and sister posted on Facebook. Connor and Megan appear to be particularly fond of each other.