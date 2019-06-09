D.C. Pride Parade Ends in Panicked Stampede After Reports of Gunfire

The 2019 Pride Parade in Washington, D.C. erupted in panic late Saturday after reports of gunfire sparked a stampede as people fled to take cover. Crowds of demonstrators rushed to nearby stores to hide from what they believed to be an active shooter, and video from the scene showed dozens, if not hundreds, of people racing through the streets.

But police said there was no active shooter and nobody was injured by any gunfire. The panic appeared to stem from a person showing a weapon in an “altercation” on Dupont Circle, a police officer at the scene told The Daily Beast. The person with the weapon was apprehended, the police officer said, and police tweeted out that the “threat has been contained.” Kevin Donahue, the Deputy Mayor for Safety and Justice, said on Twitter that there were injuries “from people running from what they thought were gunshots.”

No details were immediately available on how many people were injured in the stampede. Police asked everyone to evacuate the area and said the parade had ended but that the planned block party for the event would still go ahead.

-- Erin Banco contributed reporting