The Scariest Thing Happening in Deadwood, South Dakota, This Halloween
CALAMITY
They’ve canceled the coffin races for the Deadweird gathering, but that’s the only concession to the pandemic.
At least there is no coffin race.
On previous Halloweens, the annual Deadweird gathering in the historic South Dakota town of Deadwood has featured not only a costume contest but a race where quartets of pallbearers pushed wheeled caskets 350 feet down the main street.
But the sight of a crowd cheering competing coffins would be an unfortunate optic amidst a pandemic in which more than 220,000 Americans have died.