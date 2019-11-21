Death to Scotch Snobbery

When did drinking Scotch get to be so damn complicated?

There are rules, myths, legends and half-truths that are, for lack of a better term, absolute and utter shite. They can also unfortunately lead to Scotch shaming, preventing you from drinking what you really want to drink. (Bartender: Please just add a few ice cubes to my dram and hold the sanctimonious lecture about the sanctity of whisky’s purity.)

Drinking whisky should, of course, be enjoyable. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum help you cut through the Scotch snobbery by breaking down the biggest Scotch misconceptions and falsehoods.

So fix a Scotch anyway you like—seriously, we won’t judge you—and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars.

Edited by Alex Skjong