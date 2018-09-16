Tropical Storm Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression early Sunday, but the sustained rains that have been a hallmark of the storm continued to weave a path of destruction throughout the Carolinas with several rivers on the brink of overflowing and authorities urging people in many communities to evacuate their homes.

The death toll from the storm now stands at 13 after authorities reported two more deaths in South Carolina early Sunday. Authorities in Horry County said 61-year-old Debra Collins Rion and 63-year-old Mark Carter King died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator being used in their home.

The rain has already unleashed at least 8 trillion gallons of water in the area and will likely triple that number by the time it leaves the area, meteorologist Ryan Maue told Weathermodels.com. Amid rising floodwaters, the city of Lumberton, North Carolina has seen “non-stop” rescues of hundreds of people, with flooding “everywhere in the city,” Corey Walters, the city’s deputy director of public works, told CNN. Similar scenarios played out in several other riverfront communities in both states, with tens of thousands told to get out of the area or risk being swept away by flooding rivers.

At least 560 North Carolina roads were shut down as of Sunday morning amid heavy rain, with more than 30 inches of rain seen in some areas and at least another 10-15 inches expected in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center has warned that Florence could also trigger tornadoes Sunday in parts of both North and South Carolina, in addition to “catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.”

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted at least 13 people out of flooded Jacksonville on Saturday, and saved one man who’d suffered a heart attack in a shelter that had been cut off from ambulances. In one town alone, New Bern, at least 400 people have been rescued amid rising floodwaters.

Ten of the reported deaths since the storm hit on Friday were in North Carolina:

In Duplin County, the sheriff reported that three died when flash floods overtook their vehicles.

A house fire in Cumberland County killed a married couple.

In Lenoir County, two elderly men died—one by electrocution and one when he fell while checking on his pets.

An 81-year-old man in Wayne County died after falling while trying to evacuate.

A mother and her 7-month-old baby were killed when a tree smashed into their home in Wilmington on Friday.

A Pender County woman died of a heart attack after downed trees stopped emergency worker from getting to her.

An 11th was in South Carolina where Amber Dawn Lee, 61, died after her vehicle hit a downed tree.