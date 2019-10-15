Debate Prep: Ten Tough Questions that Medicare-for-All Supporters Probably Can’t Answer

At the last Democratic primary debate in Houston, Sen. Bernie Sanders once again engaged in some magical thinking regarding Medicare-for-All, the cornerstone of his and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bids for the presidency.

“Every study done shows that Medicare-for-All is the most cost-effective approach to providing health care to every man, woman, and child in this country,” he proclaimed, adding that it would “eliminate all out-of-pocket expenses, all deductibles, all copayments.”

If that sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is. If Sens. Sanders and Warren and other proponents of “M4A” are to build more credibility with the centrists and independents who decide most presidential elections, they should be able to answer the following 10 questions, a couple of which I hope they’ll be asked at tonight’s debate: