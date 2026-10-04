Debris Found From Missing Medical Plane Off Nantucket

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has located debris from a medical transport plane that vanished off the coast of Nantucket. The plane disappeared after air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight around 2 a.m. Saturday. The Gulfstream G-100, which was flying from Bermuda to Boston, was carrying four Canadians and two Bermudans, who have not been located. A source familiar with the investigation told ABC News that officials believe the plane rapidly descended 7,500 feet before hitting the water. The air ambulance was in contact with New York air traffic controllers when the crew declared an emergency, according to air traffic audio. The audio reveals the controller appeared to have difficulty hearing the pilots and several times asked them to repeat their messages. The Coast Guard said they would continue search efforts through the night and provide an update on Sunday.
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