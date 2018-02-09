Debunking the Biggest Cocktails & Spirits Myths

Was rye more popular than bourbon at the turn century? Was the Manhattan cocktail created for Winston Churchill’s mother? Was tequila ever bottled with a worm? On this episode of Life Behind Bars, hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich debunk some of the most commonplace cocktails and spirits myths out there. Enjoy a drink while they set the record straight!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its senior drinks columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

Edited by Alex Skjong

++Download on iTunes.++ [LINK TO ITUNES]