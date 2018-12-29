Decades Of The Fight For Equality Ignite A New Generation Of Civil Rights Activists

The #1960Now project critically inspects the integration of race, gender, and generational divides throughout the Civil Rights Movement and the Black Lives Matter Movement. Sheila Pree Bright sheds light on the a collection of some of the most influential activists in that have been marginalized in the shadows of American history. Bright's work focuses on documenting conflicts, tensions, and injustice between communities of color and police departments in Atlanta, Ferguson, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.

#1960Now is a photographic series of emerging young leaders affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement. to raise awareness of millennial perspectives on civil and human rights.

These photographs are a collection from #1960Now: Photographs of Civil Rights Activists and Black Lives Matter Protests by Sheila Pree Bright, published by Chronicle Books 2018.

