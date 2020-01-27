When contemplating the purchase of a refurbished phone, you may be greeted with a whole host of reasons not to. You may have heard horror stories of things going wrong, how useless the warranty is, or how it will never feel like “something new.”

In a society where hand-me-downs are often seen in a negative light, it's not surprising that most consumers overlook buying a refurbished phone. It’s reasonable to ask yourself: why should you buy an as-good-as-new product when you can buy a brand new one instead?

Turns out there are many reasons, but perhaps the most compelling is the price. A refurbished 64 GB iPhone XS purchased from Decluttr is only $499, which is 57% cheaper than a new iPhone XS. Decluttr’s low prices for top-of-the-line refurbished tech devices have resulted in three million devices being sold in the last year alone. In addition to saving your bank account, buying refurbished can help save the planet.

A study from McMaster University in Canada found that smartphones are a major contributor to climate change. The mining of materials needed to produce a new phone represents 85-95% of its total carbon footprint. This is made all the more worrying when you consider the same study found the carbon footprint of smartphones will soon be larger than those of desktop computers and laptops. Purchasing a refurbished cell phone, like the next-to-new Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $549 from Decluttr, helps lessen humanity’s e-waste problem (and saves you 37%). So buying refurbished saves the planet and your bank balance, but what about the fear of wasting your hard earned cash on a faulty device?

As a trusted seller, Decluttr puts all its products through an extensive refurbishment process to ensure they are of the highest possible quality. Its expert team uses a 90-point test known as PhoneCheck for all its tech products. This diagnostic test is an industry standard software solution that tests devices for potential faults such as screen damage, button functionality and call quality to name a few.

All devices are tested for battery health, have prior personal data removed, and are verified against national lost-and-stolen databases. On top of that, Decluttr offers a 14-day money back guarantee (in case you don’t love your purchase), a 12-month limited warranty (in the unlikely event something goes wrong), and free tracked shipping. Decluttr’s dedication of never compromising on quality is evident from its many accolades; it’s got a 96% positive feedback rating on Amazon, a four-star rating from ResellerRatings, and an Excellent rating from Trustpilot.

Convinced? Decluttr’s Winter Sale is an excellent opportunity to pick up some refurbished tech and help curb humanity’s rampant e-waste problem. It stocks thousands of devices from phones and laptops to tablets and game consoles. For a limited time, Daily Beast readers save an extra 10% by using the code BEAST10. Not sure where to start? How about getting a 256GB iPhone XS for only $589.99 (which is a 48% discount off the original MSRP)? Or you can pick up the Sony Playstation 4 for only $252.99 (a 17% discount off the original price). Shop these devices and more with confidence at the Decluttr store.

