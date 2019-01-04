The Easiest Ways to Redecorate In the New Year

Redecorating in the new year is such a commitment. There's a lot to do, from choosing furniture to painting walls to everything in between. But maybe take a second and a step back before you take the plunge and go to town on tossing out coffee tables and couches.

Being a bit more realistic with how you approach things is a great way to still make sure you're getting the most of your decision to redecorate, without having a stress-related meltdown while putting together an IKEA bookshelf. Here are a couple ways to ease into a home decor switch up.

Don't Commit Just Yet

You don't have to jump gung-ho into redecorating by buying big pieces. You can take your time with it. Trying a service like Modsy can help you get a sense of where you should be investing your time. Get a 3D rendering of your room (with your actual furniture inside) and get an actual picture of what it'll look like in the end, without having to drop hundreds of dollars on a couch you're not sure will look good, even if you love it.

Wallpapering a wall may seem so 1970s, but the influx of beautifully designed, temporary wallpaper begs to different. With hundreds of styles to choose from brands like WallsNeedLove and Deny Designs or retailers like West Elm and Urban Outfitters have taken wallpaper from redecorating nightmare to statement-making decor.

A Couch in a Box

There's no denying the convenience of a couch that comes flat-packed. Two of the best brands out there that make comfortable and durable couches in a box are Burrow and Campaign. Both brands get top marks for their simplicity. You won't get overwhelmed by choice like typical furniture retailers. It's a classic Mid-Century design that you can customize by fabric, leg color, and size. Plus, Burrow has an added bonus of a built-in USB charger.

Another good option is to hit up Amazon's in-house furniture brands. The couch that I currently have in my living room is from their brand Rivet. It came fully assembled (just have to screw the legs in) and you can ship it via Prime. They allow you to schedule the delivery date, so you never have to worry about missing a day of work for a delivery window. Plus, the chaise can be used on either side of the couch.

Invest In Something Livable

One of the things I spend most of my time researching and deciding on for my new apartment was a rug. If you're the kind of person that wants durable, easy-to-clean rugs that you won't be too scared to actually live with, Ruggable makes stylish, trendy 2-piece rugs that you can wash. Yes, you read that right. Just pick up the top layer and toss it into any washing machine to get a good-as-new rug that'll fit into any decor style.

