Dem Governors Puncture Trump’s Longtime COVID Conspiracy

Of the many things that have drawn President Donald Trump’s political wrath during the coronavirus pandemic, blue states and Democratic governors may be near the top of the list.

As the weeks have ticked by and the Nov. 3 election has grown closer, attacks on the leaders of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Michigan have continued. And along the way, Trump has lied and pushed the idea that state restrictions are being used as a political tool against him as he faces a heated re-election race against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“When you look at North Carolina, when you look at these governors are under siege, Pennsylvania, Michigan and a couple of others, you've got to open these states up,” Trump said during Tuesday night’s debate. “It's not fair. You're talking about almost it's like being in prison.”