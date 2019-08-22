Dem Group Pitches Donors on ‘Moscow Mitch’ 2020 Strategy

A pair of Democratic strategists are trying to recruit high-dollar donors to fund a 2020 campaign that will attempt to boost Democratic Senate prospects by going all-in on “Moscow Mitch,” as the group gleefully dubs Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Party Majority PAC is convinced that it can revive Russian election-meddling fears, and McConnell’s ostensible obstinance in addressing them, to damage Republican prospects for holding the Senate next year.

But first, the group is telling donors this week, it needs more money.