Demi Lovato and the New Face of Opioid Addiction

On Tuesday afternoon, singer Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital for what appeared to be an apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

What might have surprised many upon hearing the news is not the fact that Lovato has struggled with drugs—she's been very open about her battles with substances, as well as bipolar disorder and an eating disorder and depression—but that she was a woman who overdosed on heroin.

Heroin users of the 1980s were stereotypically thought to be poorer, not white, younger men in inner cities. The frightening pace and death toll of this decade's opioid epidemic has turned that stereotype on its head, disproportionately affecting middle aged white men in suburban and rural areas.

Lovato, of course does not fit in either of those categories. A pop star who rose through the ranks from Barney & Friends squad member to triple-threat Disney star to Jonas Brothers bestie to singing powerhouse, Lovato is Latina, wealthy, and—most importantly in this conversation on the demographics of drug users in America—a woman.

"It used to be older black men [that we'd think of when we thought of the opioid addiction crisis]," Adrian Fugh-Berman, a professor of pharmacology and physiology at Georgetown University, told The Daily Beast.

The reality, however, is that Demi Lovato is—if anything—the face of the new opioid addict in America.

A white paper published last year by the Department of Health and Human Services on the opioid epidemic and women is especially eye-opening in revealing a change of course among users who suffer from opioid addiction. The paper noted that between 1999 and 2015, death rates among women from opioid overdoses spiked up 471 percent, more than twice the 218 percent increase among men.

In that same time period, the death rate for women from variants like fentanyl increased 850 percent.

The sharp increase may be rooted more in legal pharmaceuticals more than the illicit drug trade. Women in general suffer from more chronic pain than men and are can end up relying on opioids to relieve their pain for longer periods of time. Women also start off differently in their use of opioids compared to men, generally graduating to higher doses after testing with smaller ones and slowly increasing the amount they consume before becoming addicted.

"Four of five people who turn to heroin first start on prescription opioids," said Fugh-Berman. "Women are more likely to get addicted to prescription opioids than men, and they can get addicted at lower doses."

And since women are prescribed opioids for chronic pain issues at higher rates than men, according to a 2010 overview, the odds that they end up addicted have only gone up.

A 2011 study noted that once women are addicted to opioids, many are at a double disadvantage since childcare often falls into their domain, and they're more likely to suffer from emotional dependency that is separate from (though intrinsically related to) the physical dependency of opioid addiction.

The CDC released guidelines in 2016 to fight the opioid epidemic at its roots by cutting down on painkiller prescriptions. But researchers were critical of the guidelines, in part because they were universal and didn’t reflect gender differences. "The prescribing guidelines are gender-blind," Mishka Terplan, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and psychiatry at Virginia Commonwealth University, told the American Medical Association.

"About a quarter of people become addicted to opioids because of prescriptions they are provided," Fugh-Berman said. "Many people who have opioid overusage disorder were actually taking prescription medications exactly as they were prescribed. It's not just a matter of abuse or overuse, though—people can be addicted even if they are taking medicine exactly as they've been prescribed.

"Opioid prescriptions have decreased in the last two years, so there's some growing awareness of this," she continued. But it might be too late. "We've been overprescribing opioids since the 1990s for conditions that shouldn't have needed opioids." (Lovato had used OxyContin in the past, though it is unclear if it was prescribed or not.)

And women who have struggled previously with drugs are at higher risk of becoming addicted to opioids.

In Lovato's case, that pattern would certainly follow. Lovato admitted during the filming of her YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated , that she was under the influence of cocaine during the filming of a previous documentary, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong .

Her relapse—as indicated by her recent song "Sober"—is potentially a sign too that she was flailing and was at increased risk of drug abuse. Studies repeatedly show that the people most affected by and susceptible to opioid overdoses are those who have attempted to get sober.

In any case, Fugh-Berman said, Lovato is indicative of the fact that it's not just white, middle-aged men who suffer in the opioid addiction crisis.

"Women are left out of the equation," she said. "The truth is, they're susceptible. There should be more attention paid to them."