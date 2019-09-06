Demi Lovato Apologizes for Edited Photos and Posts ‘Cellulit’ Bikini Shot

There is a ton of online respect circulating for Demi Lovato Friday morning, after she posted an unedited photo of her natural curves, dubbing the resulting pic, “Cellulit.”

The singer posted a picture on Instagram in the early hours of Friday morning, which shows her at an idyllic beachside location, together with a lengthy caption in which she talked about body image and authenticity.

The post was immediately deluged with approving responses, including from Hailey Bieber , who told Lovato she “looked incredible,” Ashley Graham who called the picture “incredibly beautiful” and Jaime Lee Curtis who told Lovato she was an “amazing woman.”

Lovato, who last year nearly killed herself in a drug overdose, said that she was posting the images because a set of post-workout bikini pictures that she posted earlier in the week had in fact been edited. She said: “I hate that I did that but it’s the truth.”

“I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” she said.

Lovato, who said that she was “working on an anthem” in the studio said, “Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.”